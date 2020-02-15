West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her administration has thwarted bids of BJP and other Hindutva outfits of attempting religious conversion.

She alleged that such attempts were made in Malda and Alipurduar, “We have thwarted these efforts. Why are your people doing all these?” She asked Manoj Tigga, BJP legislature party leader.

On February 2, a clash broke out between the activists of VHP and the Jharkhand Disom Party at Alampur in Malda district after JDP activists stormed the venue of a mass marriage ceremony. The Hindu outfit had organized the mass marriage programme for 100 couples.

CM also said that she would soon write to other Chief Ministers requesting them to desist from conducting the National Population Register (NPR) exercise in their states.

She further reiterated her stand on the contentious Citizenship Act by saying that she won’t allow the implementation of CAA and also the National Population Register or National Register of Citizens in the state.

Mamata further alleged that NPR exercise is a “precursor to NRC” and she would write to other Chief Ministers urging them not to undertake the exercise.