Weeklong shutdown against Vaishnodevi ropeway suspended

The weeklong shutdown in Katra, the base town of Vaishnodevi pilgrimage, has been suspended after the administration released the detained leaders and assured the protestors that work on the controversial ropeway will not be undertaken until the issue was discussed with the stakeholders.



The strike was withdrawn on Tuesday night when Jammu’s divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar assured the protesters in writing that their concerns would be addressed.



The resolution of the issue followed a two-and-a-half-hour meeting between the divisional commissioner and members of the Sangharsh Samiti.



“Key agreements included the unconditional release of all 18 detained committee members and a temporary halt to the ropeway’s construction until further discussions are held with all stakeholders, including those impacted by the project.”



The strike’s end led to the immediate lifting of a hunger strike by youth at the Katra bus stand. Business establishments in Katra and along the Yatra route reopened this morning, restoring essential services such as horse, pony, and palanquin rides for devotees in large numbers visiting the shrine on New Year’s Day.



The protest had caused significant disruptions, affecting local business and pilgrims traveling to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.



The proposed ropeway project, initiated by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has been a subject of heated debate. While the board claims the project will improve accessibility for elderly and disabled pilgrims, the Sangharsh Samiti opposed it, citing threats to the livelihood of horse, mule, and palanquin operators. The committee also argued that the project undermines traditional pilgrimage practices.

Advertisement