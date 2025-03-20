Senior UP IAS officer suspended on bribery charges

Taking a tough stand on corruption in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suspended a senior IAS officer and Invest UP CEO Abhishek Prakash.

The IAS officer of 2006 batch , who was the district magistrate of Lucknow in the past, was suspended on the charges of bribery.

Sources here said the action was taken after it was found that the officer, through his employee, sought 5% commission from an industrialist for setting up a solar plant in the state.

An FIR has been registered against Abhishek Prakash and his clerk Nikant Jain at Gomti Nagar Police station on Thursday after STF arrested Jain.

Recently, an industrialist complained to chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about a demand of bribery to set up a solar plant.The project file was stopped due to lack of commission by the IAS officer. It is reported that the employee has confessed before the police about the commission demanded by Abhishek Prakash.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered against the IAS officer

Presently, Abhishek Prakash is the secretary of the Department of Industrial Development and as CEO of Invest UP.

Earlier, charges of Rs 20 crore scam was reported against the IAS officer in the land allotment in the Defence Corridor in Lucknow node.