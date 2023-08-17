“We will not ban Bajrang Dal…”: former MP CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Digvijaya Singh said that Bajrang Dal would not be banned if his party is voted to power but cautioned that goons and rioters will not be spared.

Singh made the remark while interacting with the media persons at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in the state capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

When asked about banning Bajrang Dal after the Congress party returns to power in the state, Singh said, “We will not ban Bajrang Dal as there can be some good people in Bajrang Dal as well. But we will not spare anyone involved in riots or violence.”

Meanwhile, talking about the Hindutva issue, Singh said, “I was a Hindu, I am a Hindu and will remain a Hindu. I follow the Hindu religion and I am a follower of Sanatan Dharma. I am a better Hindu than that of all the BJP leaders.”

“The country of India belongs to everyone- Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should stop dividing the nation. Do establish peace in the country, it will progress only through peace,” Singh said.

Earlier, addressing a program in the PCC, Singh targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government. During this, Singh said, “Senior BJP leader Uma Bharati is my younger sister and one can see what BJP did to her. How Bharati was fighting her battle against banning liquor, she raised her voice but she did not get success in that.”

In the last 20 years, there has been misrule by the BJP, there has been corruption everywhere. Corruption in jobs, in contracts and even in religious works, Singh claimed.

He alleged that corruption has been in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Thousands of crores of rupees were collected for the Ram Temple but to date, its report has not been given. Land worth Rs 2 crores was bought for Rs 20 crores for temple construction.

“They (BJP) only talk about Hinduism but they have nothing to do with Hinduism. Hindutva has nothing to do with Hinduism, it was said by Savarkar (freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar) himself,” Singh said.