“We must fight unitedly against anti-India forces,” says Kiren Rijiju on BJP’s ‘Sonia-George Soros links’ allegations

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday reiterated the BJP’s allegations that Sonia Gandhi has links with an organisation that promotes the propaganda of Kashmir’s independence and called for unity among all parties against anti-India forces.

Addressing reporters before the beginning of Parliament proceedings, Rijiju said, “I think that a few issues before the country shouldn’t be seen through political lenses. George Soros and his links — that have come to light — are not just about the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi, or Sonia Gandhi. We should take the issue seriously if it is related to anti-India forces. This is not about party politics.”

He further urged leaders of the Opposition parties, including the Congress, to raise their voices if Congress leaders are found to have links with “anti-India” forces.

Advertisement

“I want to appeal to the leaders of the Congress party and its workers that if even their leaders are found to have links with anti-India forces, they too should raise their voices. We should stand united and fight together against anti-India forces,” Rijiju stated.

His remarks came a day after the BJP alleged that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, which is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.

According to the BJP, this organisation once supported propaganda advocating Kashmir’s independence.

“Sonia Gandhi, as the Co-President of the FDL-AP Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation. Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity. This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation highlights the influence of foreign entities on India’s internal affairs and the political impact of such connections,” the BJP alleged.