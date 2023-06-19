We have adopted a holistic approach to education: Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has said the transformation in the National Capital’s education system is indicative of the fact that change is certainly possible when governments possess the strong political will and a desire for reform.

Addressing the faculty at Cambridge University, Atishi said: “Today, the Delhi government schools have pristine premises, state-of-the-art facilities, and even international-level sports infrastructure, including Olympic-sized swimming pools and astro turfs for honing students’ athletic talents.”

She said that key among the Delhi government’s initiatives was the allocation of an astounding 25 per cent of the annual budget to education, the highest in the country. This dedicated investment allowed for significant improvements in school infrastructure, thereby altering the perception of students and instilling a sense of pride and ownership in their educational institutions, she said.

The Delhi Education Minister said the government took a holistic approach to education, revamping curricula to incorporate a mindset curriculum focused on Happiness, Entrepreneurship, and Patriotism. In the past four years, it launched Happiness Curriculum, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and Deshbhakti Curriculum.

The government also introduced the Business Blasters programme as part of the Entrepreneurship Curriculum, empowering students with seed money of Rs 2000 per student to transform their business ideas into reality. The remarkable success of these initiatives has birthed numerous student-led startups, nurturing a new generation of job creators.

“The change in the education systems of Delhi and now Punjab is an indicator of the fact that if governments want to bring about change, the change is definitely possible,” she said.

The Delhi Education Minister is currently in the UK to participate in the Cambridge India Conference and engage with the leadership of Cambridge University to explore further partnership opportunities.