Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, citing the Covid crisis, denies any attempt of government formation in the state.

“No one is trying to weaken the state government, it will fall due to its own burden. We are not trying to topple the Government,” said Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis.

“We are not interested in change of Government in the state as Covid-19 situation is serious. We are fighting against Coronavirus and want to pressurize Govt for the same,” said Devendra Fadnavis.

He further alleged the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government of not spending financial aid properly.

“The State Government is yet to spend financial aid provided by the Centre. I really don’t understand what is the priority of the state government, today the state needs assertive leadership, I expect Uddhav ji to take bold decisions,” he said.

Fadnavis also criticized Rahul Gandhi for his ‘not a key player’ remark.

Speaking to CNN-News, Fadnavis said Gandhi’s statement on Maharashtra “smacks of the tendency to wash off their hands from their responsibility, and blame the Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray for the mess in Maharashtra.”

Hours after Rahul Gandhi sidelined Congress from Covid-19 crisis in Maharashtra by saying, ‘we are not a key player in Maharashtra’, senior party leader Sanjay Nirupam slams Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the major health crisis in which the state is at the top in the list.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi while defending his party in Maharashtra over raising allegations of mishandling the COVID crisis said that his party is not a ‘key player’ in running Maharashtra government.

“We are only supporting the government and are not a ‘key player’ in the state”, said Gandhi.