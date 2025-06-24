Building futures: NAVYA brings vocational training to adolescent girls in aspirational districts

NAVYA (Nurturing Aspirations through Vocational Training for Young Adolescent Girls), a pilot project aimed at equipping adolescent girls with vocational training mainly in non-traditional and emerging job roles, was launched on Tuesday in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh. The project is a joint venture between the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

The project aims to train girls between the age group of 16-18 years. The launch saw adolescent girls from across the country participate virtually through webcast, marking their enthusiastic presence from every part of India. Addressing the gathering, Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, highlighted that the NAVYA is not just about employment, it is about building confidence, economic independence, and entrepreneurial spirit among young girls, especially in aspirational and tribal districts like Sonbhadra. Girls identified by MWCD will be trained through short-term skill development courses under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), with the potential to eventually establish small businesses of their own.

Advertisement

Savitri Thakur, Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, stated, “NAVYA marks a milestone in our shared mission to empower adolescent girls. Through vocational training, we aim to help them become a self-reliant and confident citizens. This initiative will not only provide them with valuable skills but also guide them towards a life of dignity, independence, and self-belief.”

Advertisement

In its pilot phase, NAVYA is being rolled out across 27 Northeastern and Aspirational districts in 19 states. Each participating district has designated training centres offering job-role-specific vocational courses tailored to the needs of adolescent girls.

Under the NAVYA programme, adolescent girls are being trained in skills such as graphic design, telecom and financial services, smartphone and drone assembly, solar PV and CCTV Installation, and hand embroidery—empowering them for emerging opportunities in a rapidly evolving job market.

Training under NAVYA will be implemented using existing resources from flagship schemes of MSDE like PMKVY and PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

The event also included certificate distribution ceremonies for successful trainees under PMKVY and PM Vishwakarma, as well as interactive sessions with beneficiaries who shared their journeys of transformation through skill development.

With NAVYA, the Government of India reaffirms its commitment to inclusive development — ensuring that every girl, regardless of geography or background, is equipped with the skills, opportunities, and confidence to contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth story.