MWCD, MSDE roll out NAVYA to empower girls through vocational training

NAVYA, a pilot initiative for providing vocational training to adolescent girls, is all set to be launched jointly by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). Acronym for Nurturing Aspirations through Vocational Training for Young, the pilot initiative is being launched in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.

A statement from the Ministry of Women and Child Development stated that the initiative was in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and Government’s unwavering commitment to women-led development. The joint pilot initiative of both the Ministries for Skilling of Adolescent Girls will be launched on Tuesday.

NAVYA is aimed at equipping adolescent girls aged 16–18 years with a minimum qualification of Class 10, with vocational training mainly in non-traditional job roles.

This pilot initiative will be implemented in 27 districts of the country which include Aspirational Districts and districts of Northeastern States, reflecting the Government’s inclusive and targeted approach to reaching underserved regions and vulnerable populations, the statement read.

As part of the launch, both Ministries will formalize their collaboration to institutionalize convergence on skilling efforts for adolescent girls. The programme will draw upon the strengths of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and other flagship skill development schemes.

The launch event will feature interactions with adolescent girl trainees, distribution of PMKVY and PM Vishwakarma certificates.

Through NAVYA, Government of India will reaffirm its commitment to empowering girls with skills, confidence, and opportunities—ensuring that every young woman becomes a catalyst in India’s journey towards a developed, self-reliant, and inclusive future.