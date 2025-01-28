WAVES summit to provide new global identity to India’s creative prowess: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the forthcoming World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) will provide a new global identity to India’s creative prowess.

Addressing the audience at Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave in Bhubaneswar, Modi highlighted how major events like WAVES not only generate significant revenue but also build perceptions and push the economy.

The Prime Minister underscored the immense potential of such initiatives to harness India’s vast pool of creative talent and position the nation as a global leader in the media and entertainment sector.

WAVES 2025 presents a unique confluence of India’s rich cultural legacy and modern creativity, offering platforms for everyone—from creators of classical and semi-classical music to creators of modern music of EDM and innovative advertising professionals, designers and creators for Khadi.

This dynamic blend of past and present is exemplified in challenges like Wah Ustad, celebrating India’s traditional musical heritage, Resonate: The EDM Challenge, embracing modern global music trends, and Make The World Wear Khadi, which seeks to reimagine India’s iconic fabric as a global symbol of sustainable fashion.

These three challenges were launched by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with WAVES Bazaar and WAVES Awards, on January 27 where he urged the creators to help India become the global capital of content creation.

Together, these initiatives provide content creators with unparalleled opportunities to showcase their talent, bridge tradition and innovation, and gain recognition while contributing to India’s cultural and creative renaissance. These challenges join a diverse lineup of total 31 Create in India Challenges,offering a stage for content creators across various genres to showcase their talent.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Doordarshan, has launched Wah Ustad, an extraordinary classical and semi-classical music talent hunt, under the Create in India Challenges, a flagship initiative of WAVES 2025.It aims to nurture exceptional talent in Hindustani, Carnatic, and soulful Sufi music while preserving and promoting India’s rich musical legacy.

Envisioned with the expertise of the esteemed “Dilli Gharana,” Wah Ustad will serve as a platform for young, classically trained vocalists aged 18 and above. Open to global participation, the program invites entries from talented individuals with a passion for Hindustani or Carnatic music, Sufi singing, and semi-classical genres.

The journey for participants has already begun with online registrations through the Dilli Durbar portal. This will progress to regional auditions, thematic episodes, and ultimately culminating in a grand finale at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai. The top five finalists will compete for the coveted title, with the winner receiving a cash prize, mentorship opportunities, recording contracts, and nationwide recognition.

With 26 episodes airing on Doordarshan, Wah Ustad will celebrate India’s cultural heritage while inspiring the next generation of musicians. By blending traditional expertise with modern technology, the program promises to highlight the soulful charm of classical music and its relevance in today’s world.

The WAVES Awards will honour the outstanding contributions in the global creative industry, with nominations opening on February 15. Recognizing excellence across diverse fields, the awards feature two major categories: ‘Best of the Year’ Global Awards and Special Selection Awards.

The ‘Best of the Year’ Global Awards celebrate top achievements in gaming, film, animation, web series, advertising, startups, and digital influence. Key categories include Game of the Year, Film of the Year, Influencer of the Year, Podcaster of the Year, and Song of the Year, among others.

The Special Selection Awards acknowledge individuals and initiatives that have made a significant impact. This includes the prestigious G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) Lifetime Achievement Award, Businessperson of the Year, Social Impact Award, and Tech Icon Awards. The Stories of Change category further highlights transformative contributions in Broadcast, Print, and Digital Media.