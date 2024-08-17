Waqf Bill JPC to hold first meet on 22 August

The first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 will be held on 22 August at the Parliament House Annexe.

Representatives from the Minority Affairs Ministry and the Law & Justice Ministry will brief the JPC members about the Bill.

The chairman of the JPC is BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. The 31-member committee has 21 members of the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced the Bill in the last session of the Lok Sabha after objections from the Opposition. He agreed to refer the Bill for study by a Joint Committee of Parliament.

Speaker Om Birla has asked the committee to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the next session of Parliament.

The Bill seeks changes in the management of Waqf properties in the country. The Opposition maintained the Bill encroached upon fundamental rights of people.