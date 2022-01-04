Most wanted LeT terrorist who slit throat of dozen civilians killed alongwith Pakistani terrorist

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Salim Parray, who was involved in the slitting the throat of about a dozen innocent persons, was on Monday killed along with a Pakistani terrorist in Srinagar.

Parray was a most wanted terrorist who was active in Kashmir since 2016, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

A Pakistani terrorist identified as Hafiz managed to escape from the encounter spot but was again spotted at Gasu near Shalimar where he was gunned down in an encounter. He was involved in the killing of 2 policemen in Bandipora and after this, he shifted to the Harwan area of Srinagar, said the IGP.

Meanwhile, alert BSF troops recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and narcotics from the international border with Pakistan in the Arnia Sector and thwarted a major smuggling bid for terrorists before Republic Day on 26 January.

The seizure includes 3 AK -47 Rifles with 5 Magazines, 4 pistols with 7 magazines, 10 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, 7 rounds of 9 mm BALL, 4 rounds of 7.62 mm, and 5 packets of heroin.

There were intelligence inputs about Pak-based terrorists’ attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs into Indian territory. Accordingly, the BSF troops were kept on high alert and the area between fencing and IB was regularly patrolled.

Today in the morning, during the zero line checking, the BSF party recovered a bag near International Border containing arms and ammunition which was to be smuggled into the Indian side and thus averted a major tragedy.

DK Boora IG BSF has lauded the efforts of alert BSF troops who despite heavy odds have stood up to the challenge and have risen up to the occasion.

They have foiled a major bid of terrorists to cause damage to the country. He added that BSF has always been alert, as per the situation. It may be added that BSF has also killed a Pak intruder at the border in Arnia Sector in the night.