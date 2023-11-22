President of doctors association, cop, among 4 employees dismissed from service on charges of terror links

Continuing the drive to weed out employees having terror links, the Jammu & Kashmir government on Wednesday terminated four employees, including president of Doctors Association of Kashmir (DAK), for their alleged involvement in anti-national and terror-related activities.

According to an order issued by the general administration department, those terminated include a doctor, a police constable, a teacher, and a laboratory bearer in the higher education department.

They have been sacked by the UT administration by invoking 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India, which empowers it to do so without an inquiry.

Those sacked include Dr. Nissar-ul-Hassan, assistant professor in Srinagar’s SMHS hospital, Salam Rather (laboratory bearer in Higher Education department), Abdul Majeed Bhat (constable ) and Farooq Ahmad Mir (teacher).

Officials said that this is part of UT administration’s war against the terrorist ecosystem and its key stakeholders, who were surreptitiously inducted into the government machinery by political regimes of different shades in the past.

In the last 3 years, the Union Territory administration has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack more than 50 such employees for their involvement in anti-national and terror activities.

Among those sacked after abrogation of Article 370 and J&K becoming a UT were a grandson of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Alishah Geelani and sons of Salahuddin, who is steering terrorism in India while sitting in Pakistan.