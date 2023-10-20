VS Achuthanandan, veteran communist leader, turns 100

Veteran CPI-M leader, freedom fighter, champion of the working class and former Chief Minister of Kerala VS Achuthanandan turned 100 on Friday.

VS Achuthanandan, popularly known as VS, was the champion of many a struggle of, by and for the working class. He has been a crusader for the underdogs and uphill causes, particularly environmental protection and gender equality.

The life of V S is also a part of social and political history of Kerala. VS, the only living Keralite among the 32 leaders who walked out of the CPI national council in 1964 to form the CPI-M, was active in politics until four years ago, when ill health forced his retirement.

Born on October 20, 1923, at Punnapra in Kerala’s Alappuzha district, VS’s journey through the political landscape is a testament to his enduring legacy and tireless efforts to bring about positive change in Kerala society.

Advertisement

He lost his mother at the age of 4 and subsequently lost his father at age 11. He was forced to quit his studies after finishing 7th standard in school.

He started working by helping his elder brother in a village tailoring shop to meet daily expenses. When VS was 17 years old, he joined the Communist party. He became a delegate at the Communist Party Congress in 1943.

Once seen as the most rigid Communist leader, VS undoubtedly played a significant role in building the Left movement in Kerala. His political and legal fights against R Balakrishna Pillai, PK Kunhalikkutty and Vellappally Natesan is testament to his willingness to go to any extent for his political convictions.

A seven-time legislator and the 11th Chief Minister of Kerala, VS served as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly for three terms. As the Chief Minister, he led the historic Munnar eviction drive against illegal encroachments despite opposition from within his Cabinet.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited VS Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday at the latter’s residence near Law College here on Friday.

Earlier on Friday , CM Vijayan took to social media and greeted VS. “Revolutionary greetings to Comrade VS Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday. His life exemplifies the revolutionary rigour & fighting spirit of the worker-peasant struggles that shaped the Communist movement…..VS inspires all of us to carry forward the struggle to build a better world. Warm wishes!,” Vijayan wrote in his post.