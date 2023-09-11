Andhra Governor releases special postal covers on freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has released six special covers on “Manyam Viplava Saradhi Alluri Sitarama Raju” in honour of unsung heroes through the medium of philately on Sunday.

The postal covers have been released to commemorate the Centenary of Chilli Post, brought out by the Department of Posts, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Department of Posts has brought out a compilation on the heroic deeds of Alluri and sacrifices of his lieutenants in the form of monograph covering release of all six special covers and narratives from the family members of Alluri and research scholars through the medium of philately.

Col. V Ramulu, Chief Postmaster General, Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle, M. Venkateswarlu, Retd. PMG, Visakhapatnam, who was instrumental in bringing out the Monograph and other officers were present on the occasion.

‘Manyam Veerudu’ Alluri Sitarama Raju fought against the British forces against atrocities meted out to tribal people. He attacked the police stations at Chintapalli, Krishnadevipeta, Rampachodavaram, Addatigala, Annavaram and Rajavommangi and took away arms and ammunition.

His unique way of dispatching advance messages to the officials about his intended attack on police stations, through an arrow by tying up message along with bunch of chillies, was popularly called CHILLI POST.

Rampa Rebellion led by Alluri with the help of tribal people against the British, started in the year 1922 and ended in 1927 with the martyrdom of Alluri. His heroic deeds and patriotism are still remembered by the people of Andhra Pradesh.