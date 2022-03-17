VP greets nation on eve of Holi

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today greeted the nation on the eve of Holi, the festival of colours.

The Vice-President in his message said, “I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Holi – the festival of colours.

Celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm throughout the country, Holi is a time for family and friends to come together and rejoice in the spirit of spontaneous, joyful celebration of life. The lighting of the bonfire on the eve of Holi symbolizes the triumph of virtue over evil.”

“On the auspicious occasion of Holi, let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together.

May this festival bring peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness in our lives,” he said.