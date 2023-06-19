VP Dhankhar to be Chief Guest at International Day of Yoga, 2023

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the Chief Guest at the International Day of Yoga (IDY 2023) celebrations in Jabalpur on June 21. He will address the gathering and later lead the mass yoga demonstration at the venue.

The motto for IDY 2023 is “Yoga for ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’”.

It has been nine years since the UN recognised June 21 as the International Day of Yoga through a resolution in 2014. While the global celebration of IDY 2023 will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the UN Headquarters in New York, USA, the National celebration of IDY 2023 will be led by the Vice-President.

Dhankhar will reach Jabalpur on June 20, where he, along with Ms (Dr.) Sudesh Dhankhar will offer prayers and attend the Aarti of Narmada River at Gwarighat.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and other dignitaries are expected to be present at the IDY 2023 event.