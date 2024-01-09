Voters will chase BJP away in LS polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav predicted that BJP would lose the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as voters have made up their mind to chase away the BJP for being anti-PDA and minorities.

He said only PDA (Backward, Dalit and Minority) would defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and that PDA is their (the SP’s) god.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Yadav exuded confidence when he said, “Our slogan for the Lok Sabha elections is to win 80 seats in the Lok Sabha polls and drive BJP away. We are working to defeat BJP on all seats in UP. BJP will disappear from the Center as soon as it loses in UP.”

Questioning the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra, he asked whether the income of farmers has been doubled as promised by the BJP.

He further asked have the unemployed got jobs before answering himself, “Nothing of the sort happened. But if an alternative government comes to power at the Center with SP’s support, the unemployed will not remain jobless, it’s our promise.”

Taking a dig at the BJP over the much-publicised MoUs signed by the Yogi Adityanath-led state government for investment in the state, the SP chief asked if the MoUs have been implemented.

Giving a clarion call to oust the BJP from power, Yadav said, “We all have to remove the BJP together. Solving the electricity problem in UP is also the responsibility of the Samajwadi government. The SP will be happy if the son of the poor gets a job.

On the Bilkis Bano case, Akhilesh Yadav said, “We do not trust BJP, but we trust the court as many people have been sent to jail by the government on false charges. We are confident that everyone will get justice.”

To a query on the invitation to Pran Pratishtha programme for Lord Ram at Ayodhya, he said, “We receive invites from only those who we know. However, it is being reported that an invitation had been sent to me.”