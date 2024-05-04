Voters will catapult BJP far beyond seven seas after May 7 polls: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that voters will catapult the BJP far beyond the seven seas after the May 7 elections.

“People have rejected the BJP in the first and second rounds of voting. In the third phase, people will decisively wipe them out because they lied to everyone. If we look at the last ten years, everything they promised turned out to be false,” he said.

Addressing an election rally at Nadha in Badaun district on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav fired a broadside at the BJP, stating that they are the ones who had earlier promised to double the income of farmers and provide employment to the youth. However, neither of these promises materialised. When farmers calculate their expenses, they worry about the cost. But because of inflation, the government can’t give fair prices for their crops, he added.

The SP chief said that those who said that they would double the income of farmers were the ones who had introduced the three black laws. Their plan was to take farmers’ land and snatch their produce. However, the farmers stood firm in Delhi, forcing the government to withdraw these laws. But the fight is not over yet, he remarked.

Akhilesh Yadav pointed out that these are the same people who refuse to guarantee the Minimum Support Price (MSP). “Once we form our government, we will provide the legal rights of MSP. They had promised to waive the loans of farmers. Instead, they waived the loans of industrialists. If the India coalition forms its government, everyone’s loan will be forgiven,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the BJP regarding the Covid vaccine. “Not only the Constitution, our lives too are in danger from this government,” he claimed.

SP general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav, former Union minister Salim Iqbal Sherwani, and SP candidate Aditya Yadav also addressed the public meeting.