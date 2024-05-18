Mahan Dal extends support to NDA in UP

Just before the crucial fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, Mahan Dal has announced its support to NDA in the Lok Sabha elections here on Saturday.

Earlier during the 2022 assembly polls in UP, Mahan Dal was supporting the Samajwadi Party.

Mahan Dal’s national president Keshav Dev Maurya announced this in a program organized at the BJP state headquarters. He handed over a letter of support to BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and said that he will work hard to make the NDA alliance win.

Keshav said that he is breaking his ties with SP because he did not get respect there. Due to the continuous neglect there, they have decided to support the BJP led NDA alliance.

He said that SP National President Akhilesh Yadav never made me sit next to him in the press conference. See here, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary is giving a press conference with me sitting next to him.

Keshav said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the great team for honoring me.”

He appealed to all the workers of his party to work together to make the NDA candidates victorious.

The state president of BJP said that he expresses his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for joining his development journey and supporting NDA. Mahan Dal has influence on the backward castes like Maurya, Shakya, Kushwaha, Saini etc. These backward castes are about six percent in UP.

Earlier on May 14, Janwadi Party had also announced its support to BJP and NDA. Party President Sanjay Chauhan has influence among the Lonia Chauhan community.