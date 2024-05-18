LS polls: Over 4.24 lakh complaints received from cVigil app

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday informed that more than 4.24 lakh complaints were received through its cVigil app till 15th May, from the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

The poll panel also informed that 99.9 per cent of cases were disposed of by it.

“Since the announcement of the General Elections 2024, over 4.24 lakh complaints have been received through this App as on 15th May. Out of these 4,23,908 complaints have been disposed of and the remaining 409 cases are under process. Nearly, 89 per cent complaints were resolved within a 100 minutes timeline,” the ECI said in a communiqué.

Pointing out that the cVIGIL app has emerged as a highly effective tool in the hands of people to flag election code violations in the Lok Sabha polls, the poll panel said, “Citizens have used this App for checking electoral malpractices in use of loudspeakers beyond prescribed time or noise levels, campaigning during ban period, placing banners or posters without permission, deployment of vehicles beyond permitted limit, property defacement, display firearms/ intimidation and in checking inducements.”

It may be mentioned that during the announcement of the LS elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had urged citizens to be vigilant and use the app to report MCC violations and distribution of any kind of inducements to voters.

The cVigil is user-friendly and easy to operate application, which connects vigilant citizens with the District Control Room, Returning Officer and Flying Squads Teams. By using this app, the citizens can immediately report on incidents of political misconduct within minutes and without having to rush to the office of the returning officer.

The app automatically enables a geo-tagging feature as soon as the user switches on their camera in the cVIGIL to report a violation.

To prevent misuse, the cVIGIL app incorporates several safeguards, including geographical restrictions, time constraints on reporting, and mechanisms for filtering out duplicate or frivolous complaints.