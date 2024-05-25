Vote for your rights and family’s future: Rahul Gandhi after casting vote in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cast his vote during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. He posted a picture of him along with his mother Sonia Gandhi with their inked fingers on social media.

In the post, he urged people to come out in large numbers and appealed to them to vote for their rights and their family’s future.

“All of you also come out of your homes in large numbers and vote for your rights and the future of your family,” the Congress leader posted on X.

Advertisement

The Congress leader also mentioned the promises his party has made in its poll manifesto. He said that their vote in the sixth phase will ensure the start of the process of recruitment for the 30 lakh vacant government posts.

“In the first five phases of voting, you have rejected lies, hatred, and misinformation and given priority to the ground-level issues related to your lives.

“Today is the 6th phase of polling and your every vote will ensure the start of the process of recruitment of 30 lakh vacant government posts for the youth and first job guarantee scheme of Rs 1 lakh per year. Your vote will ensure Rs 8,500 per month into the accounts of women from poor families. Farmers should be debt-free and should get fair MSP on their crops. Workers would get daily wages of Rs 400,” he added.

Voting for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway in 58 constituencies spread over six states and two Union territories.

According to the Election Commission of India, 25.76 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first four hours of six phase polling.