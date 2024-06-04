India will write new chapter of big decisions under NDA’s third term: Modi

Referring to the mandate in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the people have reposed faith in the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He said under the NDA Government’s third term, the country would write a new chapter of big decisions.

“I would like to reiterate that I will work for 18 hours if you work for 10 hours. We Indians will take the country forward. In the third term, the country will write a chapter of big decisions, it’s Modi’s Guarantee,” the prime minister said while addressing party workers and leaders at the BJP headquarters here after the results of Lok Sabha polls were announced.

“Our Constitution is our guiding light. This year will mark 70 years of our Constitution. We will work with all states and work hard towards becoming ‘viksit Bharat’,” Modi said.

Asserting that the BJP-led NDA will form its third consecutive government, he called it the victory of resolve of Viksit Bharat, of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, and of the strong faith of people in India’s Constitution.

Modi further mentioned that it was the first time after 1962 that a government that completed two full terms has got a third successive term.

The prime minister said, a “new history” has been created after six decades. “After 1962, for the first time a government came into power after completing its two terms. Additionally, the NDA secured a grand victory in the state elections. Be it Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha or Sikkim. In these states, the Congress party has been wiped out. Apparently, they have forfeited deposits,” he said.

Modi made a special reference to BJP’s performance that reflected in the outcome of the results of the Odisha Assembly polls where the saffron party is set to form government for its first time. “In Odisha, the BJP is going to form a government, and in the Lok Sabha elections, in Odisha too, the party has performed excellently,” the prime minister noted.

“On this sacred day, it is confirmed that the NDA is forming the government for the third time. We are grateful to the people, they reposed full faith in the BJP, NDA. This is the victory of the world’s largest democracy, it is a victory of strong faith in India’s Constitution, it is the victory of the resolve of Viksit Bharat. It is the victory of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’,” he said.

The prime minister also lauded the Election Commission for successfully conducting the world’s largest democratic exercise. “They carried out such a huge election with so much efficiency in this scorching heat. Our security forces have also effectively carried out their work. Every Indian is proud of the credibility of India’s election process and system,” he said.

The prime minister was welcomed by BJP workers as he arrived at the party headquarters. The party workers had gathered at the BJP headquarters for the celebrations to mark the favourable election results.