Vistadome coach for Shatabdi and Kulik Express

Good news for passengers, who want to enjoy journey by train daytime and experience the panoramic view of nature through window from New Jalpaiguri and even from Radhikapur in North Dinajpur to Howrah.

Northeast Frontier Railway ( NFR) has decided to attach Vistadome coach to Shatabdi Express and Radhikapur Express by enhancing the capacity of the two trains.

Chief Public Relations Officer ( CPRO) NFR, Sabyasachi De said: “ The Vistadome coach will be attached to Shatabdi Express (12042/12041) on temporary basis with existing coaches from 3 July to 31 August 2023. Even on Kulik Express ( 13054/13053) Vistadome coach will be attached on permanent basis with existing coaches from Howrah on 3 July 2023 and from Radhikapur on 4 July this year.”

According to Mr De, Shatabdi Express will run six days in a week with 15 coaches instead of present 14 coaches.

The train will have two Executive Class AC chair car, 10 AC chair car and one Vistadome coach.

“With the introduction of this ultra-modern Vistadome coach, passengers travelling in the New Jalpaiguri – Howrah and Radhikapur – Howrah routes will be to experience the panoramic view of nature through window and transparent roof. The Vistadome coach having a seating capacity of 44 passengers per coach, provides an enhanced travelling experience to the passengers. It has features that include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats and an observation lounge, so that passengers can witness breath-taking glimpses,” CPRO Mr De said.