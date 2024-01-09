Milind Deouskar takes over as general manager of ER

Mr Milind Deouskar has been appointed as the general manager of Eastern Railway. He is an officer of Indian Railway Management Service and originally belonged to Indian Railway Stores Service (1987 batch). Previously he is said to have executive and management positions like additional divisional railway manager and DRM, Pune Division, secretary of Railway Board.

According to the ER, He has also served as the principal chief materials manager at Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, chief materials manager of Central Railway besides being chief materials manager of Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. He has undergone multiple trainings such as Advanced Management from INSEAD, Singapore/Malaysia and attended a workshop on Strategic Management issues from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. He is a Mechanical Engineer and an alumnus of Maulana Azad College of Technology (then REC and now NIT) Bhopal.

Mr Deouskar is also the recipient of the National level Railway Award from the railway minister in the year 2003 for ‘outstanding achievements’. On his first working day in the ER, Mr Deouskar held a meeting with all principal officers today to take account of activities, performance of different departments and development initiatives in Eastern Railway

