Visit to Brunei productive; will usher in stronger ties: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and had fruitful discussion on ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations, including deepening of trade and defence relations, as well as enhancing people-to-people linkages.

Concluding his visit to Brunei Darussalam, the Prime Minister said “my visit to Brunei Darussalam was productive. It ushers in a new era of even stronger India-Brunei ties. Our friendship will contribute to a better planet. I am grateful to the people and Government of Brunei for their hospitality and affection.”

The Prime Minister and the Sultan of Brunei held productive discussions in Bandar Seri Begawan during the day and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to Enhanced Partnership.

The discussions between the two leaders are expected to strengthen and cement India-Brunei bilateral ties further. The Prime Minister invited the Sultan of Brunei to pay a visit to India. The historic visit of the Prime Minister is likely to further boost action on India’s Act East Policy and its vision for the Indo-Pacific.

During the talks, the two leaders took stock of bilateral relations including in areas of defence, trade & investment, energy, space technology, health and pharmaceuticals, capacity building, culture and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Mr Modi arrived at the Sultan’s official residence Istana Nurul Iman where he was warmly greeted by Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and his close family members.

Thanking the Sultan for his gracious invitation, the Prime Minister stated that the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian Head of Government to Brunei reflected India’s deep desire to boost bilateral ties. He said that his visit was in keeping with India’s commitment to strengthen its ‘Act East Policy’, now in its 10th year.

The leaders agreed to explore and pursue collaboration in areas such as ICT, fintech, cyber security, new and emerging technologies and renewable energy. The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues.

Both leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called upon states to repudiate it. They reiterated their commitment to work closely together in mutually beneficial areas to further strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Sultan also appreciated India’s support for Brunei Darussalam’s efforts in hosting the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change.

The two leaders witnessed the signing and exchange of an MoU on Cooperation in the operation of Telemetry, Tracking and Telecommand Station for Satellite and Launch Vehicles by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Brunei’s Minister of Transport and Infocommunications Pengiran Dato Shamhary Pengiran Dato Mustapha.

The two leaders welcomed the upcoming commencement of direct flight connection between Bandar Seri Begawan and Chennai. A Joint Statement was adopted after the talks.

In his remarks at his meeting with the Sultan of Brunei, the Prime Minister said the two countries have centuries-old cultural ties. “The foundation of our friendship is this great cultural tradition. Under your leadership, our relations have been growing stronger day by day,” Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the people of India still fondly remember with great pride the Sultan’s visit to India as the chief guest at the Republic Day in 2018.

Mr Modi said “I am extremely pleased that at the beginning of my third term, I have the opportunity to visit Brunei and discuss future matters with you. It is also a pleasant coincidence that we are celebrating the 40th anniversary of our bilateral partnership.”

“Brunei being an important partner in India’s Act East policy and Indo-Pacific vision is a guarantee of a bright future for us,” the Prime Minister said. “We respect each other’s sentiments. I am confident that this visit and our discussions will provide strategic direction to our relations for the times to come,” he said.

Speaking at the banquet hosted by the Sultan of Brunei, the Prime Minister said Brunei is an important partner in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. India has always given priority to ASEAN Centrality and will continue to do so. “We support freedom of navigation and overflight under international laws like UNCLOS. We agree that a Code of Conduct should be finalised in this region. We support the policy of development, and not expansionism,” the Prime Minister said.