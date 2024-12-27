Villagers in NW Delhi’s Sanoth protest against garbage dump

Residents of Sanoth village near Bawana, falling under North West Delhi staged a strong protest amid rain on Friday against a garbage dumping pit, which they claim is going to be made in the village’s area.

According to the rural leader and chief of north India’s largest Khap panchayat Palam 360 ,Surender Solanki, who was present on the occasion, the residents of Sanoth village in North West Delhi have been constantly protesting against the development of a garbage pit.

He said that he reached the area in support of the hundreds of villagers who gathered despite bad weather to save their village, while he accused the government of alleged neglect towards the rural belt. He said that garbage pit at the Sanoth village will not be allowed, as per villagers demand, and warned the government that the locals will not let trash be dumped in the villages.

He said this step will be like an atrocity on the villagers. The villagers have alleged that garbage is being dumped in Sanoth village for many days, against which they have been protesting for several days, as preparations are underway to make a garbage dump.