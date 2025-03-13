Panchayat season 4 release date: Jitendra Kumar aka Sachiv ji spills the beans

Panchayat enthusiasts, get those party hats on! Jitendra Kumar, famously referred to as ‘Sachiv Ji’, recently gave an exciting update about the much-awaited ‘Panchayat’ Season 4, and did he just drop the release date? Keep reading to find out!

There’s been a rumour going on about the show coming back since ‘Panchayat’ Season 3 ended in a cliffhanger, and everyone was trying to figure out what awaits the people of Phulera.

Jitendra Kumar confirms Panchayat 4 is on the cards

During a recent IIFA 2024-25 press conference in Jaipur, Jitendra dropped some details about the second season of ‘Panchayat’. During an interview with IANS, he stated, “The production of Season 4 of Panchayat is ongoing and the show will hopefully release soon.”

Even though he did not give a specific date, this guarantees that the production is in full swing.

For the count, the shoot of ‘Panchayat 4’ started in October 2024, according to reports. Jitendra even shared some of the behind-the-scenes pictures of the set, giving us a peek at the show’s rustic old-school feel back again.

What can you expect from Panchayat Season 4?

The show, renowned for its realistic depiction of rural India, has captivated audiences across three seasons. The story follows the journey of Abhishek Tripathi (‘Sachiv Ji’), an urban character who, even though reluctant in the beginning, grows extremely attached to Phulera village.

Season 3 wrapped up with an intense moment – someone close to Sachiv Ji was injured. Who was hurt? What happens next? These burning questions will drive the narrative of ‘Panchayat 4’.

The main cast of the series is back, and Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, and Sunita Rajwar all return to their characters. Their performances have been one of the major reasons that ‘Panchayat’ has maintained its emotional depth and humor across seasons.

Where to watch Panchayat Season 4?

As in previous seasons, ‘Panchayat 4’ will also be streaming on Prime Video. Audiences can eagerly await a public release date, but there’s one thing sure – the charm of Phulera isn’t slowing down ever, not at least with ‘Panchayat Season 4’!

Do you look forward to more about ‘Panchayat 4’ like we do? Let us know in the comments!