Vijaywargiya, Prahlad Patel among 28 take oath as cabinet ministers MP

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and former Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel are among 28 ministers who took oath of office on Monday in the cabinet of new Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

The state Council of Ministers was finally formed after several deliberations in New Delhi over the past 12 days.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oaths to the 28 new ministers at a function held at the Governor House here today afternoon. The Council of Ministers includes five women and 11 from the OBC category. The ministry includes 18 cabinet ministers, six ministers of state (independent charge) and four ministers of state.

The 18 cabinet ministers are: Kailash Vijaywargiya, Prahlad Singh Patel, Vijay Shah, Rakesh Singh, Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Sampatiya Uikey, Tulsiram Silawat, Aidal Singh kansana, Nirmala Bhuria, Govind Singh Rajput, Vishwas Sarang, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Naagar Singh Chauhan, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Rakesh Shukla, Chaitanya Kashyap, Inder Singh Parmar and Karan Singh Verma.

The ministers of state (independent charge) include Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, Dilip Jaiswal, Gautam Tetwal, Lakhan Patel and Narayan Singh Pawar. The four ministers of state are Narendra Shivaji Patel, Pratima Bagri, Dileep Ahirwar and Radha Singh.

Union Aviation Minister Jyotraditya Scindia’s loyalists Tulsiram Silawat, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Govind Singh Rajput and Aidal Singh Kansana have all become cabinet ministers.

Some senior BJP MLAs whose names are conspicuously missing from the list of ministers include former minister Gopal Bhargava, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s close aide former minister Bhupendra Singh, former minister Bisahulal Singh, former minister Sanjay Pathak, former minister Prabhuram Chaudhary, former minister Ajay Vishnoi, former minister Archana Chitnis, former Assembly Speaker Dr Sitasaran Sharma, former minister Surendra Patwa, and former BJP Lok Sabha member Riti Pathak among others.

Riti Pathak remains the only one to have not been given any post despite winning as MLA, amongst the seven Lok Sabha members, including three union ministers, sent from New Delhi to contest the MP Assembly polls.

The other four who also won as MLAs have been given posts including former union minister Narendra Tomar who has been made the Speaker of the State Assembly, former union minister Prahlad Singh Patel who has been made cabinet minister and former Lok Sabha members Rakesh Singh and Rao Uday Pratap Singh who have also been made cabinet ministers.

The remaining two Lok Sabha members, including Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste and Lok Sabha member Ganesh Singh had lost in the MP Assembly elections.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, who won as MLA from Indore, has also been made a Cabinet minister.

The MP council of ministers can have 35 ministers including the CM.

On 13 December, CM Dr Mohan Yadav and two Deputy CMs, Jagdish Dewra and Rajendra Shukla, had taken oath.

The portfolios of the ministers are yet to be decided.