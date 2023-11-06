Video purported to be of Union minister’s son causes ripples in MP BJP

Amidst the high-voltage election campaigning in Madhya Pradesh, a video purported to be of the son of Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar heated up the political atmosphere barely 10 days ahead of voting in the state.

In the video that has gone viral, Devendra Tomar is seen discussing with someone transactions of hundreds of crores of rupees.

Narendra Singh Tomar is the BJP candidate from the Dimani assembly seat in the Morena district in the assembly polls.

Reacting to the video, Congress spokesperson and national social media in-charge Supriya Shrinet demanded Narendra Singh Tomar’s resignation and said that Devender Tomar should be arrested.

Shared the video on social media, Congress party’s Madhya Pradesh media cell coordinator Piyush Babele demanded that the Income Tax Department (IT), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take necessary action if the video is authentic.

On the other hand, Devendra Tomar dismissed the video as edited and an attempt to defame him. He lodged a complaint with the SP of the Morena district and the Civil Lines Police registered a case in the matter acting on his complaint.

In the video shared by Babele, Devendra can be heard speaking to a man through a video call seeking transfer of crores of rupees from mining and land businessmen from Rajasthan and Mohali. The person on the other end was heard asking for details of five different bank accounts for the transaction and along with this, he asked for time.

They also talk about someone with the surname “Tyagi”, who is ready to give Rs 100 crore through a retired RBI commissioner, with whom the deal has to be fixed. They can also be heard discussing money transactions with one Harpreet Gill and the operator of a firm named Gill.

The middleman can be heard addressing Tomar as Guru ji, and sometimes brother.

In the video, there is also talk of a deal worth Rs 39 crore being fixed with a party from Rajasthan and Punjab, in which Rs 18 crore is being received and Rs 21 crore more will be given later.

The Statesman cannot independently ascertain the authenticity of the alleged video.