Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid his tributes to the unsung heroes of India’s struggle for independence on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day. In a Facebook post, Naidu said that while it is natural to celebrate our national icons, there is a need to recognize the contribution of the many unsung heroes who were very popular in their respective regions and whose countless acts of valour made the British quiver.

He stressed that they should not be treated as mere regional icons but as ‘national heroes’ whose acts of courage and sacrifice should be known to every citizen across the country. He added that the nation must always be grateful to these freedom fighters, the fruits of whose selfless efforts are being reaped by us today as the citizens of a sovereign and vibrant parliamentary democracy.

The Vice President said that it is crucial to make the people aware, particularly the youngsters about the vital role played by these unsung heroes. He advised that the respective states must publish tales of their valour and sacrifices in the history textbooks and take steps to keep their legacy alive. ‘Only then will we be doing justice to them and build an India of their dreams – a truly Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and Sashakt Bharat’, he said.

He mentioned that the lockdown period had given him ample time to read books and gain more knowledge about the life and work of these great leaders.

He expressed confidence that India would regain its past glory and become an ideal parliamentary democracy with the renewed determination and the tremendous energy of 130 crore people. He emphasized that every Indian from various walks of life including the people in public life must perform his or her duty faithfully if India is to achieve new heights of development and prosperity.