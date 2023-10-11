New animated series feature stories of freedom struggle’s unsung heroes

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday launched the “Krish, Trish and Baltiboy-Bharat Hain Hum” animation series featuring stories of the unsung heroes of the Indian freedom struggle.

The series, consisting of two seasons, has been produced by the Central Bureau of Communication under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Graphiti Studios.

It has been created by Munjal Shroff and Tilakraj Shetty from Graphiti Studios. Season 1 of the show will premiere on Doordarshan on October 15 and season 2 on January 28, 2024.

Thakur said the series is an effort to educate the youth about the lesser known but significant contributors of the freedom struggle.

“The series, with its release in multiple languages, including foreign languages, will transcend language barriers and take these stories to the whole world,” he said.

In a first, the minister said Doordarshan, Netflix and Amazon Prime will telecast the animated series at the same time. He added that a major focal point in the series is the contribution of women and tribal freedom fighters in the struggle against foreign colonizers.

He said the series will be shown to all parliamentarians during the next session.

Reiterating the ‘Panch Pran’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thakur said freedom fighters sacrificed themselves, and the youth of today have to contribute to take this country from Amritkaal to Swarnimkaal.

I&B secretary Apurva Chandra said this is the first time the Central Bureau of Communication, an expenditure body, is entering into the domain of earning revenue.

“Embracing the diversity of India’s struggle for freedom, the series will journey through different regions, featuring freedom fighters hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Bengal, Punjab, Kerala and beyond. The series is also a tapestry of faiths and unity that transcends religious barriers, unifying the country’s faiths and beliefs,” the statement said.

The series is being produced in 12 languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Assamese, Odia and English. It will also be dubbed in French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.