VHP to take out ‘shaurya yatras’ before Ayodhya Ram temple consecration

To make the consecration of Ram Lalla at the Ramjanmabhumi early next year in a majestic way, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is planning to take out “shaurya yatras” in the entire country, including all Uttar Pradesh districts.

The first such yatra will begin from October 7 and conclude on October 9 in Ayodhya. These yatras are being organized by the youth wing of Bajrang Dal at nyaya panchayat level. Already, one yatra has started on September 30 from Ayodhya, which will go through all the country’s states.

The focus of these yatras will be to make people aware about the history of the temple movement and inform them about the progress of Ram temple construction. The VHP has appealed to everyone to celebrate this consecration ceremony as a carnival.

Manish Pandey, Bajrang Dal convenor, has appealed to the people that in place of coming to Ayodhya, people should organize a programme at their village temple. He informed that one yatra has started from Kuti Dham Gonda on Saturday and will reach Ayodhya on October 9.

On this, VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma said, “The celebration of Ram Lalla’s consecration is the biggest celebration for the Hindu society. To spread this information to every home, we will reach more and more people through these shaurya yatras as making the public aware has always been our aim. Discussions on different topics, like cow slaughter, religious conversions, love jihad, Bangladeshi infiltration, etc, will take place at the end of the yatra.”

Ayodhya’s grand Ram temple is likely to be inaugurated on January 24, 2024 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present at the inauguration ceremony.