VHP, Bajrang Dal protest at Jantar Mantar against Owasi for his ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan at Parliament

Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested here at Jantar Mantar on Sunday against AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi for his ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan during the oath-taking ceremony in Parliament.

The Protesters, displaying placards reading, “The MP who insults the dignity of Parliament is not needed”, raised slogans against the parliamentarian. They clambered onto barricades installed by the Delhi Police in the area.

While taking oath as a member of Lok Sabha on Tuesday (June 25) in Urdu, Asaduddin Owaisi sparked a controversy by concluding his oath with the slogan ‘Jai Bhim, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine’ in an apparent show of solidarity with the people of Palestine caught in the in war-torn Gaza region of the country.

As soon as he raised the slogan of ‘Jai Palestine’, ruling party MPs created a ruckus in the lower house for several minutes.

On being asked by a news agency the reason for saying ‘Jai Palestine’, Owaisi said, “Waham ki awaam mahroom hai (The people there are destitute). Mahatma Gandhi had said so many things regarding Palestine and one can go and read.”

Earlier on Thursday, the official bungalow of the Hyderabad MP was vandalised by unidentified elements by putting black ink on the nameplate outside the main gate. Even a poster with slogans “I stand with Israel” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” depicting Owaisi in a derogatory manner was also pasted outside the MP’s residence.