Veteran journalist Vijay Bhandari passes away in Jaipur

Veteran journalist and former Editor of Rajasthan Patrika Vijay Bhandari passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness at his residence here at the age of 93.

His mortal remains were consigned to flames in the evening at Adarsh Nagar cremation ground.

In his autobiography ‘Bhooloon Kaise’ and ‘Rajasthan Ki Rajniti’, Bhandari has given a complete account of his life and time. He always opposed child marriage.

In his post on X, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said, “The news of the demise of Shri Vijay Bhandari, former editor of Rajasthan Patrika and senior journalist, is very sad. May Almighty God give place to the departed soul at His feet”.

Jaipur’s Civil Lines MLA Gopal Sharma and Jaipur Pink City Press Club President Radharaman Sharma also condoled the death of Bhandari calling it a loss to Hindi journalism.