Venkaiah Naidu releases a book on Modi, calls him a phenomenon

Prime Minister Modi is a phenomenon and even his detractors agree with that, said vice president M Venkiah Naidu at the release o the book titled “[email protected] Dreams Meet Delivery” in New Delhi.

Vice President further said that while Mahatma Gandhi made the freedom struggle a mass movement, Modi has converted development into a mass movement.

Naidu also said that Modi put to effective use his learning to script development in his home state Gujarat as chief minister and scaled up the same at the national level as prime minister. , Addressing the gathering at the release of the book Naidu said Modi’s vision, his dreams, and his Mission have been shaped by his extensive travels and insightful, experiential journey.

“This is the fundamental differentiator that makes Modi unique in several ways. There is probably no other public figure in contemporary times that have had a comparable experiential journey as Modi,” the vice president said.

Praising Modi the vice president said that he was the first prime minister born after independence, and has, over the last 20 years, carved out a unique place in the history of post-independent India.

“He is a phenomenon, whether you like it or not, at the national level and even at the international level also. We are all seeing the reports that a person who previously had no administrative experience earlier, becoming a chief minister doing wonderful work, and then becoming a prime minister.

In the international arena also, he is recognized and respected, India also is respected and recognized,” Naidu further added.

Talking about the book that celebrates twenty years of Narendra Modi in administrative posts first as CM of Gujarat and then as the PM of India, Naidu talked about his approach and leadership qualities.

“The book presents different facets of the distinct thought process, the pioneering, pro-active approach, and the quintessential, transformational leadership style that Narendra Modi has come to be so closely identified with,” he said.

The Rupa Publications revealed about the book, is a collection of write-ups edited and compiled by Blue Kraft Digital Foundation. Its chapters have been compiled and authored by eminent intellectuals and domain experts. “The book attempts a definitive and expansive exploration into the fundamental transformation of Gujarat and India over the last 20 years due to Modi’s unique model of governance,” the publication added.

Naidu said the book encompasses the experiential journey of Modi since he left his house at the tender age of 17 and set out on a mission of knowing himself, and his country and finally defining the mission of transforming India.

Naidu said Modi is impatient to slow progress and wants everything to be accelerated “because after 70 years of independence, still there are problems for the country”.

“Modi Ji’s vision, his dreams, and ‘mission India’ have been shaped by his extensive travels and insightful, experiential journey. This is the fundamental differentiator that makes Modi unique in several ways,” Naidu said.

The vice president hailed the prime minister’s communication skills. He said that despite demonetization, Modi was able to win polls due to his communication skills as he communicated with the people and they had trusted in him.

Besides, as he was born into a working-class family, Modi is fully conversant with the struggles of the poor, he added.

Taking bold decisions even when the odds are stacked up against us, comes instinctively to Modi, Naidu said, adding that temporary failures and episodic surprises do not deter him. “Modi is a man whose “Sankalp” or determination is firm and who has the perseverance to do whatever is necessary to make the mission succeed,” Naidu noted about the prime minister.