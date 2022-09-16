Calicut University ‘removes’ a book on PM from its library display box

The Kerala unit of the BJP on Friday alleged that the Calicut University has removed a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled ‘Modi @ 20 Dreams Meet Delivery’ from its library- display box. The saffron party has alleged that the action showed the university’s ‘pro-Pakistan approach.’

Condemning the alleged removal of the book, the BJP state president K Surendran said that the removal of the book proved that the university had succumbed to the ‘pressure from anti-national forces.’ “It is an act of putting forward a new ‘pro-Pakistan’ approach by succumbing to the pressure of anti-national forces,” said Surendran.

“The university authorities have insulted the Indian Constitution and the country’s democratic tradition. They should keep in mind the fact that Narendra Modi has occupied the position of Prime Minister not by removing the tiles in the roof but has been elected by the people of this country overwhelmingly,” he said.

“The BJP will not allow the Talibanist stance of the university authorities that the book on the Prime Minister will not be allowed to be read in its library,” added Surendran.

Stating that this has happened in Kerala where the ruling CPI-M led LDF speaks so much about the ‘right to freedom of expression,” he asked the university to lift the ban on the book immediately. Surendran further said the BJP will conduct book fests on all campuses in the state.

Meanwhile, the university has clarified that the normal practice in the case of new arrivals has been observed in the case of the book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. “All new arrivals in the library are put on display box only for 15 days. After this, the books would be transferred to the stack room and are issued to readers. In the case of the book, ‘Modi @ 20, the library has observed the same criterion,” says a statement from the university librarian.

“[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery’ was launched in May this year and is a collection of 21 chapters written by 22 dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Sudha Murthy among others.