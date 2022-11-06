Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar releases two books on PM Modi in Dubai

“[email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery” and “Heartfelt: The Legacy of Faith” – two books on the achievements and legacy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were released by Indian Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Chandrashekhar in Dubai.

The books were released at a programme of Vishwa Sadhbhavana, NID Foundation (Dubai chapter) to enhance and consolidate bonds of fraternity and solidarity among people in the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

The event was attended by dignitaries including MBM Group Chairman, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Juma Al Maktoum, Consul General of India Dr Aman Puri, philanthropist and Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust Managing Trustee S.P. Singh Oberoi, NID Foundation’s Chief Patron Satnam Singh Sandhu and Noida MP Pankaj Singh.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the Vishwa Sadhbhavana event, Chandrasekhar said: “Under the leadership of PM Modi, India is now at an inflection point. From where we are today, in the coming 25 years of Amrit Kaal, India can go only forward and that would be the natural next point in its development journey.”

Affirming that Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, extensive reforms, and the success of the government’s flagship programs like Digital India, Skills India, Start-up India, etc, have changed India’s earlier narrative of a leaky, dysfunctional democracy, he said that India today is a “living and breathing example” of a country that is not only plural, secular and diverse but also one that stands for economic development, innovation, growth, and prosperity.

Sharing the story of transformation, he stressed how deep and how real was this transformation in the last eight years. “We are 75 years as an independent nation and are celebrating ourselves between here and for the bulk of these years as an independent nation. What does that mean? It means the government of India today is embarking on an unprecedented infrastructure-building spree… Today, we are the fastest-growing innovation ecosystem in the world. In the last two years alone, 102 unicorns have been created. None of those unicorns are famous last names. They don’t have any political connections. They built on the enterprise on their capability, and then with their determination and hard work. That is the new India, that is the transformation…”

Chandrasekhar spoke about various initiatives taken by the Prime Minister for transforming New India with reimagined ambitions, to achieve the target of one trillion dollar digital economy and five trillion dollar conomy by 2026.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Juma Al Maktoum said that he was impressed with PM Modi. “India is a big nation with a very old history, but I can see under the leadership of His Excellency, PM Modi, everyone has one mission one vision & living as a family. Indians are living as a family because of the humanity between them and as a nation as they are all represented by India.”

NID Foundation’s Sandhu expressed his gratitude towards PM Modi and the government for his support and cooperation with the Sikh community and Punjab.

Oberoi, thanks to the Indian government for its initiative towards the development of Punjab and the Sikh community and highlighted the issues faced by young Punjabis abroad. He praised PM Modi for his initiative towards the Kartarpur Sahab corridor, and the announcement of Veer Bahadur Divas. He also raised the issue of fake job agents and portals.

Pankaj Singh highlighted the contribution of NRIs in the building of the nation and praised PM Modi’s vision of self-reliance and the development of the nation.

Chandrashekhar, was on a day-long trip to Dubai, to meet with Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications. Chandrasekhar shared with him PM Modi’s vision of New India and discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of deep tech, artificial intelligence, electronics, and semiconductors. The Minister also visited Ajman to attend the Deepotsav 2022 event organised by the Indian People’s Forum, UAE Uttar Pradesh Council.