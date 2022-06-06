Vedanta Aluminium reduces its greenhouse gas emissions by 12%

Vedanta Aluminium, the country’s largest producer of aluminium, on Monday, claimed that its aluminium smelter has substantially reduced its greenhouse gas emissions intensity (carbon footprint) by around 12% in 2021-22 fiscal year over the previous fiscal while increasing production volume by 20%.

Vedanta Aluminium is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 25% by 2030, over FY21 baseline, as part of its climate action endeavours. Vedanta Aluminium has reduced its GHG emissions intensity by 21% in the 2012-21 period, while almost tripling its production in the same period, the aluminium manufacturer said in a statement.

“We have deployed a multi-pronged approach for combating climate change. This includes operating plants at high levels of operational efficiencies, increasing the quantum of renewable in the energy mix, and transitioning to cleaner fuels from fossil fuels”, said Rahul Sharma, chief executive officer (CEO) of Aluminium Business, Vedanta Limited.

He said, “Being India’s largest producers of aluminium, we firmly believe in our role as climate action stewards while being industry leaders. We have set ambitious targets for ourselves on our road to Net Zero Carbon by 2050, with the first milestone being a 25% reduction in GHG emissions intensity by 2030. We have adopted a 360-degree approach to sustainable development, which includes products, processes, technology, policy, and partnerships. We believe our actions will help build a net-zero climate-resilient business while creating virtuous circles of sustainable growth, jobs, and opportunities – for us, our stakeholders, the nation, and the world at large.”