Vedanta Aluminium launches online gallery to promote handicrafts

Vedanta Aluminium, launched an online gallery on its own website to promote the handicrafts made by local artists from communities in its operational areas.

To begin with, the online gallery showcases beautiful pieces of Dhokra metal work and Saura paintings for purchase, based on popular demand. Through this initiative, Vedanta Aluminium aims to widen the reach of the unique art and culture that the company nurtures in its vicinity, across the world.

The gallery will thus provide artisans in remote areas the opportunity to increase their earnings. The online gallery, which can be accessed at https://vedantaaluminium.com/sustainability/socialimpact/promoting-art-culture/, will be a virtual extension of Vedanta Aluminium’s on-ground initiatives to foster the legacy art forms of India, said a release issued by the company.

Dhokra is an exquisite metalworking art form that dates back to the Indus Valley Civilization and and to revive it in Kankeri village, close to its plant, Vedanta Aluminium facilitated training programs in contemporary designs using traditional techniques, provided the initial seed capital for procuring metal and raw materials, and organised exhibitions and art shows to create market linkage opportunities, enabling artisans to sell their art pieces at a better price. Revival of indigenous tribal art form Saura has also been taken up.

Working with the state government through the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS),Vedanta Aluminium is helping Dhokra & Saura artists in the physical display of their products in government-run physical galleries and exhibitions.

Rahul Sharma, CEO – Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd., said, “Legacy art forms such as Dhokra sculptures and Saura paintings are a testimony to our country’s rich cultural heritage. We recommit to enabling the artisans from our local communities empower themselves with modern skills and financial know-how, while we work towards increasing their visibility in national and international arenas.”