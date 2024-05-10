Varanasi’s journey through a new lens : Spectacular hi-tech drone show before PM’s roadshow

Varanasi witnessed an extraordinary spectacle of a hi-tech drone show at Dashashwamedh Ghat on Thursday evening, just a few days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show in his parliamentary constituency on May 13.

The drone show started on May 9 and will continue till May 13.

The show, titled “Kashi Aur Desh Ki Vikas Yatra,” aims to showcase the progress and achievements in the region through a high-tech presentation depicting the region’s developmental saga through a mesmerising aerial ballet of 1000 drones, claimed Ventures Advertising, the company organising this drone show.

During the show, around 1,000 drones simultaneously crossed the Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat, presenting the views of Lotus flower, Damru, Vishwanath Darbar, Ganga Vilas and Namo Ghat.

On the first day, around 2.5 lakh people reached the Dashashwamedh Ghat to witness the show.

The drone show started at 7.45 pm after the Ganga Aarti . PM Modi’s connection with the people was shown in the 15-minute show.

As many as 1,000 drones showed the development works done by PM Modi in 10 years over the Ganga, then the slogans ‘Abki Bar Modi Sarkar’ and ‘Abki Baar 400 Paar’ were created.

CMD Chetan Shah of Ventures Advertising, the company organising the drone show, expressed his enthusiasm for the event.

“This drone show transcends traditional event boundaries by combining technological advancements with engaging storytelling. We aim to share our region’s journey of growth in a way that captivates and inspires the audience,” he said.

Company CEO Vitesh Shah highlighted the technical sophistication of the event: “Our drones are not just flying objects; they are carriers of our message. Programmed to create vivid visuals and messages in the sky, they invite the audience to see Varanasi’s journey through a new lens, incorporating experiential technology that engages and fascinates.”

Rupesh Patil, Vice President – Client Success, outlined the strategic impact. “With decades of experience in marketing communication, I’ve seen the power of innovative methods in capturing public interest. This drone show is designed to not only dazzle viewers but also strengthen their understanding of our developmental milestones through a high-impact, engaging format,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi will hold a 5 km-long road show in Varanasi on May 13. He will file nomination papers for the third time for Varanasi Parliamentary seat on May 14.