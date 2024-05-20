Modi slams Mamata over comments about monks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing three election rallies in West Bengal, launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and accused her of appeasing her party’s vote bank at the cost of insulting the faith of Hindus and allowing infiltrators to disrupt the demographic balance of the state. Addressing election rallies in Purulia, Onta in Bankura and Kharagpur in West Midnapore, PM Modi alleged that the ongoing infiltration in West Bengal is rapidly altering the state’s demographic profile.

He claimed that the TMC’s appeasement policies have endangered the safety and demographic stability of Hindus in many areas. “In Bengal, TMC is synonymous with terrorism, corruption, appeasement, and nepotism. To appease its vote bank, the TMC is insulting the faith of Hindus. The entire country is angry due to the recent derogatory statement made by the CM of West Bengal,” Mr Modi stated. PM Modi’s remarks were in response to Miss Banerjee’s recent comments about the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

Addressing a poll rally in Goghat under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, Miss Banerjee had said a section of monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha were working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. She had also said that one monk, Kartik Maharaj of Behrampore, and one in Asansol were getting involved in politics directly. PM Modi condemned these remarks, asserting that TMC’s actions against these respected socio-religious organizations were a ploy to appease their vote bank. “The TMC has crossed the limits of decency by spreading canards against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha.

These organisations are known for their service and morality worldwide, yet the CM of Bengal is openly threatening them,” PM Modi said, repeating much the same points at all three rallies. The Prime Minister also claimed that Miss Banerjee was under pressure from Muslim fundamentalists, leading to her public insults against saints and monks. “In their desperation, TMC leaders have started hurling abuses at prestigious organisations like ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. Under pressure from Muslim fundamentalists, she has publicly insulted our faith,” he added.

The PM reiterated his accusations, highlighting that infiltrators are capturing land belonging to Dalits and the underprivileged, making Hindu communities a minority in several regions. “Infiltrators are perilous to Bengal since they are disturbing the demography of the state. In many parts, the Hindus have become a minority,” he said. PM Modi further alleged that the TMC has dehumanized women from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities to protect local criminals. He referred to incidents in Sandeshkhali, accusing TMC leaders of pointing fingers at women who had suffered atrocities. “The incidents of Sandeshkhali shook the women of Bengal.

The TMC has dehumanized the women of SC and ST communities to protect Shahjahan Sheikh,” he said. The Prime Minister promised stringent action against corrupt individuals within the TMC and other opposition parties. “It is Modi’s guarantee that no corrupt persons will be spared. After the new government is formed on 4 June, corrupt people will spend their lives in jail,” he asserted.

At the rally in Bankura, Mr Modi told people that he’s led his life like a monk and he doesn’t need to take any special care for any of his family members. He said: “I don’t have a nephew or a brother that needs to be taken care of. The jungle residents, the Dalits, the poor and the marginalised are my family and I only need to ensure their welfare for them.” The PM was campaigning for party candidates Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Soumitra Khan, Subhas Sarkar, Agnimitra Paul and Hiran Chattapadhyay, fielded from Purulia, Bishnupur, Bankura, Midnapore and Ghatal seats, respectively