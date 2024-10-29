Vaishno Devi Gurukul students bag 2 gold medals at youth fest

Students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul have won two gold medals at the 3-day North Zone Youth Festival that was held in Uttrakhand from October 26-28 under the aegis of Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, earning accolades for their institution. They demonstrated their excellence by winning 8 medals across 6 events, comprising 2 gold medals in Group Song and Short Film and 6 bronze medals in Wrestling (3), Sanskrit Blog (1), Rangoli (1) and Chess(1), showcasing their exceptional skills and teamwork.

The mega event saw vibrant participation from around 400 students representing Central Sanskrit University, Adarsh Maha Vidyalaya of Sanskrit and their campuses across J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand including Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Katra who competed in diverse events.These events included cultural competitions – Rangoli, Sanskrit News writing, Sanskrit Blog, Educational Short Film, Solo Sanskrit Song and Group Song & Dance besides, sports events like High Jump, 100/400 Meter Sprint, Badminton, Volleyball, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Chess and Wrestling.

Chairman of the SMVDSB and Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha has been instrumental in fostering the growth of the Gurukul through his steadfast encouragement and guidance. Under his able directions, the institution has witnessed significant advancements by empowering students to excel in various fields. His visionary approach has created a nurturing environment by allowing students to thrive and showcase their talents as evident in the recent North Zone Youth Festival.

Prior to the North Zone Youth Festival, Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Chairman of SMVD Gurukul and Member of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board interacted with the students during the Gurukul’s annual day celebration in August-2024. He motivated them by emphasizing to focus solely on delivering their best performance unaffected by expectations, thereby ensuring a stress-free and successful experience.

The Chief Executive Officer of the board, Anshul Garg, congratulated participants nurtured at SMVD Gurukul on their impressive achievement at the prestigious event. He said that it is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the entire SMVD Gurukul family. it is noteworthy that the SMVD Gurukul has commendably preserved the rich Vedic and Sanatan heritage in the modern era, while fostering a supportive and nurturing environment that enables its students to thrive in sports, extracurricular activities and academic pursuits, thereby promoting holistic development and excellence.

