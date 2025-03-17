Bollywood socialite Orry, 7 others booked for ‘consuming’ alcohol at sacred Vaishnodevi base town

Bollywood socialite Orry (Orhan Awatramani) and his seven friends, including three women, have been booked by the J&K Police for ‘consuming alcohol’ in a hotel at Katra, the Vaishnodevi pilgrimage base camp.

The consumption of alcohol at the sacred place has triggered outrage, and people are demanding strict action against Orry and his group of friends.

Advertisement

The consumption of alcohol and non-veg is banned in the area through a magisterial order.

Advertisement

Police said that Bollywood socialite Orhan Awatramani (Orry) is among several individuals named in an FIR lodged on March 15 by Katra police for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra.

Police said “Taking cognizance of the complaint regarding an issue involving certain guests who were staying at a hotel of Katra and found taking alcohol, Katra police has lodged an FIR on March 15 against Orhan Awatramani (ORRY), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Ms Rashi Dutta, Ms Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli, and Ms Anastasila Arzamaskina, who consumed alcohol in hotel premises despite being told that alcohol and non-vegetarian diet is not allowed inside the Cottage Suite as it is strictly prohibited at such a divine place of Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage.”

“Sensing the gravity of the matter, strict instructions were passed by SSP Reasi, Paramvir Singh, to nab the defaulters, thereby setting an example of no tolerance of any such act of drugs or alcohol at religious places, which hurts the sentiments of the common masses.”

As per the Police press release, “a team was constituted under the supervision of SP Katra, Dy SP Katra and SHO Katra to track the culprits who violated the rule of the land and showed disrespect to the sentiments of the people connected with the faith”.

“SSP Reasi, while giving a tough message to the defaulters, added that there is no place for those who don’t follow the law of the land and try to disrupt the peace by resorting to any means, especially by way of drugs/alcohol, and they will be dealt with by iron hand”, the press release added.

Orry recently posted a video on his Instagram, showing him partying with friends. In the video, alcohol bottles are visible on the table, and Orry is seen flaunting his phone cover, seemingly enjoying himself with his friends.