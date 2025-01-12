Uttarakhand hills covered with snow, tourist influx rises as more rains and snowfall predicted

The Uttarakhand hills have once again witnessed rains and snowfalls in several areas due to western disturbances. This has led to a significant drop in temperature across the state even as the influx of tourists to the hills has increased.

All major hill areas, including Mussoorie, Nainital, Auli, Chakrata, Badrinath, Kedarnath, and several parts of Almora and Pithoragarh in Kumaon, have witnessed snowfall for the second or third time this winter. On the other hand, the Hemkund Sahib hills, Valley of Flowers, the skiing zone Auli, and other high-altitude areas, are also packed with a thick layer of snow, marking the third or fourth time this winter season.

Although the hazards of settled snow from the previous snowfall a fortnight ago still exist, they have not deterred tourists from flocking to the hills of Uttarakhand once again. Places likely Mussoorie, Nainital, Dhanaulti, and Chakrata are witnessing a heavy influx of tourists from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, eager to watch the snow and enjoy the winter chill. According to the weather department, snowfall and rain since Saturday night have triggered cold winds, resulting in a drop in temperature.

Places like Nainital, Chakrata, and Dhanaulti have witnessed snowfall three or more times this winter, while Nainital and Mussoorie received their second snowfall of the season, marking the first precipitation of the year. On the other hand, the Char Dham destinations like Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Hemkund Saheb, and their nearby hills have experienced rainfall and snowfall more than three times this season.

According to the weather department, the hills of Mukteshwar, Dhanachuli, Paharpani, Ramgarh, and the Chorlekh area were covered with snow on Sunday morning, primarily due to heavy rainfall and snowfall overnight.

The temperature in Dehradun remained around 10 degrees during the day, with a likely dip to 5-6 degrees at night.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted more rain in the hill areas of the state on Sunday night, which is expected to further lower the temperature. Snowfall is also likely in the higher hills of both the Garhwal and Kumaon regions.