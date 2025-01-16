Sara Ali Khan ‘salutes the real heroes in uniform & their families’ this Army Day

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in the historical drama “Sky Force”. Wishing everyone this ‘Army Day’, the diva took to the stories section of her IG account and posted pictures posing with our female jawans.

The ‘Kedarnath’ star also penned a note that went, “To the real heroes in uniform and their selfless and supportive families at home- On this #ArmyDay was salute you. Your sacrifice, bravery, and courage inspire us all.”

Ever since the trailer for “Sky Force” reached the audience, viewers have been looking forward to seeing Sara Ali Khan’s layered performance. The stunner will be seen playing a character that represents the quiet, unyielding strength of families waiting for their loved ones to return from the frontlines.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen as the hopeful yet strong better half of an army official played by Veer Pahariya in her next. The highly acclaimed drama will also see Akshay Kumar in the role of Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja, and Nimrat Kaur as his wife. In addition to this, Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chaudhari have also been roped in to play important roles in “Sky Forces”.

Talking about the technical crew of the drama, the film will be produced by Jio Studios, along with Maddock Films and Leo Films UK Production. The movie will have music composed by Tanishk Bagchi in collaboration with Justin Varghese. A. Sreekar Prasad is responsible for the film’s editing, whereas cinematography has been performed by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran.

Furthermore, Sara Ali Khan will also star in Anurag Basu’s “Metro In Dino”. With Aditya Roy Kapur as the lead, the project will also star Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rahul Bose, and Neena Gupta in key roles, along with others.

Additionally, Sara Ali Khan is also reported to have collaborated with Ayushmann Khurrana for an untitled flick.