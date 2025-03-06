Modi advocates turning hot springs into wellness, spa centres in Uttarakhand hills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that hot springs in Uttarakhand can be turned into wellness and spa centres, while content creators could be utilised to promote tourism and new destinations in the state. He added that Uttarakhand will develop 50 new tourist destinations in the coming days.

Speaking at a public gathering in Harsil village of Uttarakhand, PM Modi said hills in the state have a large number of hot springs that could be developed into wellness spa centres in order to attract more tourists, especially during winters. “There are many hot springs here besides Badrinath. These areas could be developed as wellness spa centres. Ayurveda could be another focus area for winter tourism in the state,” said Modi. The Prime Minister emphasised, “Yoga retreats could be organised in the peaceful and snowy locations. I appeal to all heads of religious maths (seats), saints, and Yogacharys to hold one yoga camp in Uttarakhand during winters.”

Aplauding Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s initiative, he stressed the need to make Uttarakhand’s tourism sector multi-dimensional and year-round, ensuring it remains active in every season. Currently, most tourists visit Uttarakhand between March and June, leaving hotels, resorts, and homestays deserted in winter.

The Prime Minister also mentioned an exhibition on winter tourism in Harsil and stated that it made him nostalgic about his past years in Uttarakhand, expressing his desire to revisit these places. As PM, he also stressed the need to protect the state’s traditions and culture, including its cuisines, music, and dances to promote tourism. He stressed the need to leverage content creators to spread awareness about the same. “I will ask the Uttarakhand government to invite content creators to the state and organise a national competition for them to promote the state’s tourist destinations and winter tourism in Uttarakhand,” he said.

The Prime Minister claimed that 50 new tourism destinations will be developed in the state in the coming days. “A budget provision was made in this budget to develop 50 new destinations in Uttarakhand. Besides, wildlife safari attraction in winters can become a special identity of Uttarakhand,” he said.

Dhami, in turn, expressed gratitude for Modi’s unwavering support in preserving the state’s spiritual and cultural heritage. He cited key milestones under the Prime Minister’s leadership, such as the successful Global Investors Summit, G20 meetings, implementation of the UCC law, and the recent grand hosting of the 38th National Games.

The Chief Minister thanked Modi for allocating ₹4,081 crore for the Kedarnath ropeway and ₹2,730 crore for the Hemkund Sahib ropeway projects, which will immensely benefit pilgrims, elders, children, and women devotees while bolstering religious tourism.” Dhami emphasised that the Char Dham Yatra is a pillar of Uttarakhand’s economy, supporting hoteliers, taxi operators, shopkeepers, and thousands of local workers.