Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath: ‘Everything I am came from that place’

Sara Ali Khan recently marked a significant milestone in her career, celebrating six years since her debut in Bollywood with ‘Kedarnath’.

The actress, known for her heartfelt posts, took to Instagram to express her deep gratitude for her debut film, ‘Kedarnath’. For Sara, the film not only launched her career but also connected her to the sacred land of Kedarnath, which holds a special place in her heart.

In a video shared with her followers, Sara reflected on the journey that began in Kedarnath, sharing an emotional voiceover.

“The first time I went to Kedarnath, I was not an actor. I don’t even know if I was me. Everything I am has come from that place, everything I am,” she said. Her words were filled with gratitude as she added, “Aur bas bulawa aata rahe aur mai jaati rahun” (I hope I keep getting called and keep going).

Sara’s debut in ‘Kedarnath’ was a turning point not only for her career but also for her personal growth. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, brought together Sara and the late Sushant Singh Rajput in an inter-faith love story set against the backdrop of the tragic 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Sara’s character, a privileged Hindu girl, and Sushant’s role, a Muslim pithoo (porter), created a heartwarming narrative of love, sacrifice, and resilience. The film’s intense shooting conditions saw Sushant carrying Sara on his back across difficult terrains.

As Sara Ali Khan reminisced, she wrote a note on Instagram that read, “6 years of Kedarnath…Sometimes it feels like just yesterday and sometimes it feels like a lifetime away…Jai Bholenath. Thank you for making me me. And thank you for giving me a lifetime of memories.” The post encapsulated her gratitude for the place that set her on the path to stardom.

Looking ahead, Sara is excited about her upcoming projects. She will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in an untitled action-comedy film produced by Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. Additionally, she will feature in ‘Metro…In Dino’, a film directed by Anurag Basu.