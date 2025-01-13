Uttarakhand CM urges public to light diyas and decorate homes to welcome National Games Athletes

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called upon the people of the state to light diyas (earthen lamps) and decorate their homes with LED light strings to welcome over 10,000 athletes participating in the National Games, scheduled to begin on January 28, 2025.

Addressing the media on Monday, CM Dhami said, “The year 2025 is special for players and sports enthusiasts in Uttarakhand. The National Games will commence on January 28, and the state government is fully prepared to make this event a grand and historic success.”

“I urge every household in Uttarakhand to light diyas and illuminate their homes with LED strings as a gesture of warm hospitality for the players arriving from across the country.”

He further encouraged women to wear traditional cultural attire to welcome the athletes, similar to the way Uttarakhand welcomed foreign delegates during the G-20 conferences held in the state.

“We are reviewing the preparations daily to ensure this event becomes a gala success. Every individual, including mothers, sisters, elders, and children, should participate in welcoming the players in some way or the other,” Dhami added.

The Chief Minister drew a parallel between his appeal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2020 nationwide call to light lamps during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the unity and warmth such gestures signify.

Dhami assured that the state government is making all necessary arrangements to ensure the comfort and convenience of the participating athletes.

“We want the athletes to return to their respective states with positive experiences and cherished memories of Uttarakhand. Every section of the state machinery, including sports and other departments, district magistrates, officials of sports associations, and public representatives, is involved in this process,” he said.

The National Games in Uttarakhand are set to witness the participation of athletes from all over India, and CM Dhami’s appeal aims to create a welcoming and vibrant atmosphere for this grand sporting event.