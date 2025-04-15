Acharyakulam showcases creativity and innovation during annual exhibition

Acharyakulam, the residential educational institution run by Yoga Guru Baba Remdev, hosted its annual exhibition for the academic session 2024–2025 on Tuesday.

The event, aimed at showcasing the creativity and innovative spirit of its students, was held on the ground floor of the academic building and was inaugurated by Ramdev, also the Head of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar.

The exhibition featured vibrant, thematic tableaux representing inspiring and intellectually stimulating visuals from departments such as Vedic Studies, English, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Commerce, Music and Fine Arts, Visual Arts, Computers, Special Yoga, and the Library. These displays were designed to resemble a magical web of knowledge and creativity.

Parents from across India and abroad, along with students, Brahmacharis, Sannyasis, officials, and Karmyogis of the Patanjali family, visited the exhibition and praised it generously.

Addressing the gathering, Baba Ramdev said that Acharyakulam is a unique institution where admission itself is determined by divine will.

He added that here, stujdents are not only trained to master academic subjects but also receive guidance that helps them shape their lives and transform themselves into extraordinary human beings.

Sadhvi Devapriya, Dean and Chancellor of Patanjali University, Dr Ritambhara Shastri (‘Behenji’), Vice Chairperson of Acharyakulam, and Principal Swati Munshi encouraged and blessed the students for their remarkable efforts.

Also present on this auspicious occasion were Swami Arjundev, Vice Principal Tapas Kumar Bera, Coordinator Deepa, Chief Hostel Warden and Sports Officer Amit, Senior Yoga Instructor Udayveer Dada, Bhagwan Dada, and other faculty members, karmyogis, and students.